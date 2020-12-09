In the latest trading session, 2,818,844 ArcelorMittal(NYSE:MT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21 changing hands around -$0.06 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.02 Billion. MT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.86% off its 52-week high of $21.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.64, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.38% up since then. When we look at ArcelorMittal’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.8 Million.

Analysts give the ArcelorMittal (MT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MT as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. ArcelorMittal’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

Although MT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.39- on Friday, Dec 04 added 1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.57, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MT’s forecast low is $12.44 with $24.27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.76% for it to hit the projected low.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11%. The 2020 estimates are for ArcelorMittal earnings to decrease by -148%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ArcelorMittal shares while 4.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.59%. There are 178 institutions holding the ArcelorMittal stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 8.07 Million MT shares worth $106.9 Million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 4.21 Million shares worth $55.72 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 2463527 shares estimated at $32.64 Million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 1.4 Million shares worth around $18.51 Million.

