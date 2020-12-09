In the latest trading session, 2,238,039 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.63 changing hands around -$0.48 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.9 Billion. FOLD’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.01% off its 52-week high of $23.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.38% up since then. When we look at Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Analysts give the Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FOLD as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOLD’s forecast low is $19 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +91.62% over the past 6 months, a -28.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +37.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.42 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $75.67 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.29 Million and $60.52 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 21.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1% per year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 108.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.93%. There are 358 institutions holding the Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.64% of the shares, roughly 25.12 Million FOLD shares worth $354.72 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.9% or 23.19 Million shares worth $327.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7288399 shares estimated at $102.91 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 6.04 Million shares worth around $85.33 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored