In the latest trading session, 2,318,439 Nano-X Imaging Ltd.(NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.71 changing hands around -$4.33 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.4 Billion. NNOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.25% off its 52-week high of $69.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.58% up since then. When we look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 Million.

Analysts give the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NNOX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NNOX’s forecast low is $65 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.58% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares while 11.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.78%. There are 41 institutions holding the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock share, with Credit Suisse Ag/ the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1Million NNOX shares worth $23.52 Million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 762Thousand shares worth $17.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 318582 shares estimated at $8.78 Million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 24.61 Thousand shares worth around $578.9 Thousand.

