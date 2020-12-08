In the latest trading session, 2,318,439 Nano-X Imaging Ltd.(NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.71 changing hands around -$4.33 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.4 Billion. NNOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.25% off its 52-week high of $69.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.58% up since then. When we look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts give the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NNOX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NNOX’s forecast low is $65 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.32% for it to hit the projected low.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.58% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares while 11.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.78%. There are 41 institutions holding the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock share, with Credit Suisse Ag/ the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1Million NNOX shares worth $23.52 Million.
Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 762Thousand shares worth $17.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 318582 shares estimated at $8.78 Million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 24.61 Thousand shares worth around $578.9 Thousand.
This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!
There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!
Sponsored