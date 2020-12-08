In the latest trading session, 1,781,203 Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.12 changing hands around -$1.49 or -0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $429.42 Million. MRNS’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.39% off its 52-week high of $17.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.54% up since then. When we look at Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 869.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

Analysts give the Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MRNS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

Although MRNS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -9.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.70- on Monday, Dec 07 added 9.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRNS’s forecast low is $20 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +147.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.97% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 82.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.2%. There are 107 institutions holding the Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 3Million MRNS shares worth $38.55 Million.

Lion Point Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.89% or 2.72 Million shares worth $34.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 781188 shares estimated at $10.04 Million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 529.83 Thousand shares worth around $6.91 Million.

