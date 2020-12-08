In the latest trading session, 4,076,934 Kubient, Inc.(NASDAQ:KBNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.66 changing hands around $2.63 or 0.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $66.35 Million. KBNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.39% off its 52-week high of $9.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.75% up since then. When we look at Kubient, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 265Million.

Analysts give the Kubient, Inc. (KBNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KBNT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kubient, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KBNT’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Kubient, Inc. (KBNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Kubient, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.25% of Kubient, Inc. shares while 0.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.15%. There are 5 institutions holding the Kubient, Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 27.64 Thousand KBNT shares worth $61.63 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 19.55 Thousand shares worth $43.59 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

