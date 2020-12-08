In the latest trading session, 1,125,743 Western Copper and Gold Corporation(NYSE:WRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.43 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $189.87 Million. WRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.99% off its 52-week high of $1.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.32% up since then. When we look at Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 444.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.45 Million.

Analysts give the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WRN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) trade information

Instantly WRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.435 on Monday, Dec 07 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 295.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WRN’s forecast low is $1.92 with $2.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +92.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Western Copper and Gold Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.62% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares while 7.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.14%. There are 26 institutions holding the Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock share, with Claret Asset Management Corp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.73% of the shares, roughly 3.7 Million WRN shares worth $4.48 Million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.7% or 943Thousand shares worth $1.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd. With 200000 shares estimated at $242Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 200Thousand shares worth around $242Thousand.

