In the latest trading session, 17,994,033 United States Steel Corporation(NYSE:X) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.01 changing hands around $1.82 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.16 Billion. X’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.79% off its 52-week high of $19.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.54, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.12% up since then. When we look at United States Steel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.08 Million.

Analysts give the United States Steel Corporation (X) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended X as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. United States Steel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Instantly X is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.16- on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is 0.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.44, meaning bulls need a downside of -55.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, X’s forecast low is $3 with $17.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -84.22% for it to hit the projected low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.6 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that United States Steel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.69 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.82 Billion and $2.75 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.5%. The 2020 estimates are for United States Steel Corporation earnings to decrease by -158.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 28 – February 01, 2021. The 0.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.14% per year.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of United States Steel Corporation shares while 56.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.42%. There are 383 institutions holding the United States Steel Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.82% of the shares, roughly 23.86 Million X shares worth $175.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.33% or 18.37 Million shares worth $134.81 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5933035 shares estimated at $43.55 Million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.6% of the shares, roughly 5.73 Million shares worth around $55.4 Million.

