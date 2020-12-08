In the latest trading session, 5,314,091 United States Antimony Corporation(NYSE:UAMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.46 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.08 Million. UAMY’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.7% off its 52-week high of $0.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.17% up since then. When we look at United States Antimony Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.9 Million.

Analysts give the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UAMY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. United States Antimony Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) trade information

Instantly UAMY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.5%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.47 on Monday, Dec 07 added 2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 520.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 179.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAMY’s forecast low is $0.6 with $0.6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.43% for it to hit the projected low.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.2%. The 2020 estimates are for United States Antimony Corporation earnings to decrease by -545.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.6% of United States Antimony Corporation shares while 4.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.7%. There are 34 institutions holding the United States Antimony Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.82% of the shares, roughly 619.88 Thousand UAMY shares worth $179.76 Thousand.

CVI Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 600Thousand shares worth $174Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 409122 shares estimated at $118.65 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 177.52 Thousand shares worth around $51.48 Thousand.

