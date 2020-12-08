In the latest trading session, 2,276,486 TransGlobe Energy Corporation(NASDAQ:TGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.83 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.73 Million. TGA’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.16% off its 52-week high of $1.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.86% up since then. When we look at TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.62 Million.

Analysts give the TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TGA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Instantly TGA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 14.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.02 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 18.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) is 0.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 209.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGA’s forecast low is $1.09 with $1.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.33% for it to hit the projected low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.44 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 01, 2017 will be $44.84 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.79 Million and $20.7 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 104.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 116.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.1%. The 2020 estimates are for TransGlobe Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -125.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.14% per year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.57% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares while 28.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.65%. There are 43 institutions holding the TransGlobe Energy Corporation stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 6.35 Million TGA shares worth $2.61 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 3.1 Million shares worth $1.27 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 3402269 shares estimated at $1.39 Million under it, the former controlled 4.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.8% of the shares, roughly 576.94 Thousand shares worth around $333.93 Thousand.

