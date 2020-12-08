In the latest trading session, 1,260,735 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.(NYSE:TAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.27 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.72 Million. TAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -211.11% off its 52-week high of $0.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.56% up since then. When we look at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Analysts give the TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TAT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) trade information

Although TAT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.31 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 11.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 825.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAT’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +825.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 825.93% for it to hit the projected low.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.3%. The 2020 estimates are for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. earnings to increase by 5.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.78% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares while 13.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.27%. There are 32 institutions holding the TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stock share, with West Family Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.78% of the shares, roughly 2.59 Million TAT shares worth $602.57 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 1.31 Million shares worth $305.04 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 337879 shares estimated at $78.52 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 143.9 Thousand shares worth around $31.97 Thousand.

