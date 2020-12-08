In the latest trading session, 4,465,839 Toll Brothers, Inc.(NYSE:TOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.62 changing hands around -$3.59 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.78 Billion. TOL’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.52% off its 52-week high of $50.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.89% up since then. When we look at Toll Brothers, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Analysts give the Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TOL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Toll Brothers, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.56.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Although TOL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $49.52- on Monday, Dec 07 added 8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOL’s forecast low is $40 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toll Brothers, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +41.33% over the past 6 months, a 39.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Toll Brothers, Inc. will rise +36.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Toll Brothers, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $1.94 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 Billion and $1.5 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17%. The 2020 estimates are for Toll Brothers, Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.88% per year.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 23 – March 01, 2021. The 0.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 89.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.53%. There are 497 institutions holding the Toll Brothers, Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 12.47 Million TOL shares worth $606.91 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.97% or 11.31 Million shares worth $550.46 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were American Balanced Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. With 6967000 shares estimated at $339.01 Million under it, the former controlled 5.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held about 2.6% of the shares, roughly 3.28 Million shares worth around $159.6 Million.

