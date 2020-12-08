In the latest trading session, 1,642,969 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.56 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.35 Million. TTNP’s current price is a discount, trading about -363.48% off its 52-week high of $16.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 24.16% up since then. When we look at Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.97 Million.

Analysts give the Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TTNP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Instantly TTNP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.30-1 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 17.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.3% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 341.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 86.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, meaning bulls need an upside of 574.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTNP’s forecast low is $24 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +574.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 574.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $960Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.22 Million and $1.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 7.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 3.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.8%. There are 24 institutions holding the Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 161.89 Thousand TTNP shares worth $803.29 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 38.36 Thousand shares worth $190.36 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 38345 shares estimated at $190.27 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 13.55 Thousand shares worth around $67.24 Thousand.

