In the latest trading session, 1,321,599 Tarena International, Inc.(NASDAQ:TEDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.54 changing hands around $0.4 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $193.75 Million. TEDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.41% off its 52-week high of $5.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.81% up since then. When we look at Tarena International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 417.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.36 Million.

Analysts give the Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TEDU as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tarena International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

Instantly TEDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.66-4 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 4.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 821.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.85 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tarena International, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2019 will be $83.49 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.55 Million and $74.62 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Tarena International, Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.25% per year.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.32% of Tarena International, Inc. shares while 29.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.54%. There are 16 institutions holding the Tarena International, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Company, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 2.43 Million TEDU shares worth $4.28 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 607.6 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. With 143963 shares estimated at $241.86 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 39.34 Thousand shares worth around $66.09 Thousand.

