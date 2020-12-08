In the latest trading session, 2,074,595 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.77 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.03 Million. SNSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -538.42% off its 52-week high of $11.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 36.72% up since then. When we look at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 947.48 Million.

Analysts give the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SNSS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) trade information

Instantly SNSS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.91 on Monday, Dec 07 added 7.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 607.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNSS’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -63.11% over the past 6 months, a -87.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +44%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -94.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 64.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 42.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.99%. There are 38 institutions holding the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 1.73 Million SNSS shares worth $2.16 Million.

Aisling Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 1.01 Million shares worth $1.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 209441 shares estimated at $261.8 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.7% of the shares, roughly 126.37 Thousand shares worth around $157.96 Thousand.

