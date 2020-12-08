In the latest trading session, 4,245,317 Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.98 changing hands around $0.46 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.66 Million. SONN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1732.21% off its 52-week high of $54.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.17% up since then. When we look at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 656.17 Million.

Analysts give the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SONN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 18.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.04-1 on Monday, Dec 07 added 1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 168.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SONN’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +168.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 168.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.06% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. shares while 3.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.47%. There are 20 institutions holding the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 240.65 Thousand SONN shares worth $618.47 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 88.84 Thousand shares worth $228.31 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 59815 shares estimated at $153.72 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 19.61 Thousand shares worth around $52.36 Thousand.

