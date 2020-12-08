In the latest trading session, 1,683,611 Penumbra, Inc.(NYSE:PEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $196.75 changing hands around -$27.27 or -0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.08 Billion. PEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.79% off its 52-week high of $277. The share price had its 52-week low at $121.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 38.09% up since then. When we look at Penumbra, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 519.55 Million.

Analysts give the Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PEN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Penumbra, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) trade information

Although PEN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -12.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $230.99 on Monday, Dec 07 added 14.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $270.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PEN’s forecast low is $245 with $292 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $152.67 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Penumbra, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $157.13 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $145.26 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 118.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Penumbra, Inc. earnings to increase by 622.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.7% per year.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.6% of Penumbra, Inc. shares while 90.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.55%. There are 375 institutions holding the Penumbra, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 5.42 Million PEN shares worth $1.05 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.27% or 3.37 Million shares worth $654.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 1280000 shares estimated at $248.81 Million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 3% of the shares, roughly 1.09 Million shares worth around $211.87 Million.

