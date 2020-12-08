In the latest trading session, 1,307,650 PDS Biotechnology Corporation(NASDAQ:PDSB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.37 changing hands around -$0.3 or -0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.76 Million. PDSB’s current price is a discount, trading about -110.13% off its 52-week high of $4.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.615, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.05% up since then. When we look at PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.06 Million.

Analysts give the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PDSB as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Although PDSB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -11.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.73-1 on Friday, Dec 04 added 13.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 389.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 175.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PDSB’s forecast low is $6 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +195.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 153.16% for it to hit the projected low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.4%. The 2020 estimates are for PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings to increase by 94.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.64% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares while 14.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.4%. There are 33 institutions holding the PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.52% of the shares, roughly 783.86 Thousand PDSB shares worth $1.83 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.62% or 583.83 Thousand shares worth $1.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 511627 shares estimated at $1.19 Million under it, the former controlled 2.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 375Thousand shares worth around $1.37 Million.

