In the latest trading session, 1,522,046 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:OXBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.9 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.89 Million. OXBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -406.32% off its 52-week high of $9.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.16% up since then. When we look at Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 360.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 Million.

Analysts give the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OXBR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) trade information

Instantly OXBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.18 on Monday, Dec 07 added 12.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 347.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OXBR’s forecast low is $8.5 with $8.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +347.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 347.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 94.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.38% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares while 2.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.84%. There are 7 institutions holding the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.04% of the shares, roughly 59.6 Thousand OXBR shares worth $104.9 Thousand.

Alpine Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 15Thousand shares worth $26.4 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored