In the latest trading session, 1,165,720 Oak Street Health, Inc.(NYSE:OSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.46 changing hands around -$1.56 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.88 Billion. OSH’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.42% off its 52-week high of $56.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.98, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.57% up since then. When we look at Oak Street Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 854.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 373.46 Million.

Analysts give the Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OSH as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Oak Street Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSH’s forecast low is $50 with $78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Oak Street Health, Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.33% of Oak Street Health, Inc. shares while 72.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.66%. There are 135 institutions holding the Oak Street Health, Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 31.59% of the shares, roughly 76.07 Million OSH shares worth $4.07 Billion.

Newlight Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 20.85% or 50.2 Million shares worth $2.68 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 1416500 shares estimated at $75.7 Million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $69.12 Million.

