In the latest trading session, 1,165,720 Oak Street Health, Inc.(NYSE:OSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.46 changing hands around -$1.56 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.88 Billion. OSH’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.42% off its 52-week high of $56.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.98, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.57% up since then. When we look at Oak Street Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 854.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 373.46 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts give the Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OSH as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Oak Street Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.
Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSH’s forecast low is $50 with $78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.47% for it to hit the projected low.
Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Oak Street Health, Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.33% of Oak Street Health, Inc. shares while 72.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.66%. There are 135 institutions holding the Oak Street Health, Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 31.59% of the shares, roughly 76.07 Million OSH shares worth $4.07 Billion.
Newlight Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 20.85% or 50.2 Million shares worth $2.68 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 1416500 shares estimated at $75.7 Million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $69.12 Million.
This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!
There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!
Sponsored