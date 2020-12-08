In the latest trading session, 1,131,183 Nkarta, Inc.(NASDAQ:NKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.31 changing hands around $8.61 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.58 Billion. NKTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.49% off its 52-week high of $58.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.46, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.51% up since then. When we look at Nkarta, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 176.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.88 Million.
Analysts give the Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NKTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nkarta, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.
Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NKTX’s forecast low is $41 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.13% for it to hit the projected low.
Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Nkarta, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.93% of Nkarta, Inc. shares while 83.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.57%. There are 77 institutions holding the Nkarta, Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.2% of the shares, roughly 5.61 Million NKTX shares worth $168.49 Million.
NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.91% or 2.9 Million shares worth $87.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 422882 shares estimated at $12.71 Million under it, the former controlled 1.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 404.53 Thousand shares worth around $12.16 Million.
