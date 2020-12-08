In the latest trading session, 1,283,319 Newborn Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:NBAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.19 changing hands around $0.75 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $126.64 Million. NBAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.46% off its 52-week high of $22.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40.09% up since then. When we look at Newborn Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 765.7 Million.

Analysts give the Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NBAC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) trade information

Instantly NBAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.85- on Monday, Dec 07 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 685Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Newborn Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of Newborn Acquisition Corp. shares while 55.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.86%. There are 21 institutions holding the Newborn Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.72% of the shares, roughly 725Thousand NBAC shares worth $7.24 Million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 615Thousand shares worth $6.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-Vivaldi Multi-Strategy Fd. With 33225 shares estimated at $328.93 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-Vivaldi Multi-Strategy Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 2.55 Thousand shares worth around $25.42 Thousand.

