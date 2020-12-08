In the latest trading session, 1,127,324 Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:NERV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.65 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.09 Million. NERV’s current price is a discount, trading about -474.15% off its 52-week high of $15.215. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.7% up since then. When we look at Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 598.54 Million.

Analysts give the Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NERV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Although NERV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.25-1 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 18.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.63%, with the 5-day performance at -0.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 160.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NERV’s forecast low is $3.5 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +277.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.56% of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. shares while 70.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.77%. There are 108 institutions holding the Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 22.52% of the shares, roughly 9.61 Million NERV shares worth $30.56 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.51% or 4.06 Million shares worth $12.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 5200000 shares estimated at $18.12 Million under it, the former controlled 12.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 10.01% of the shares, roughly 4.27 Million shares worth around $14.89 Million.

