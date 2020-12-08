In the latest trading session, 1,461,971 LM Funding America, Inc.(NASDAQ:LMFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.73 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.17 Million. LMFA’s current price is a discount, trading about -569.86% off its 52-week high of $4.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.9% up since then. When we look at LM Funding America, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 Million.

Analysts give the LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LMFA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Although LMFA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.85 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 14.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.42 days.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.7%. The 2020 estimates are for LM Funding America, Inc. earnings to decrease by -102.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.73% of LM Funding America, Inc. shares while 21.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.92%. There are 16 institutions holding the LM Funding America, Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.73% of the shares, roughly 267.08 Thousand LMFA shares worth $175.47 Thousand.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 147.3 Thousand shares worth $96.78 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 30394 shares estimated at $19.97 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 19.34 Thousand shares worth around $12.7 Thousand.

