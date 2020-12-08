In the latest trading session, 1,091,617 Live Oak Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:LOAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.36 changing hands around $1.16 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $370.89 Million. LOAK’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.79% off its 52-week high of $16.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 37.5% up since then. When we look at Live Oak Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 821.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 370.43 Million.

Analysts give the Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LOAK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) trade information

Instantly LOAK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.25- on Monday, Dec 07 added 5.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. shares while 81.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.76%. There are 40 institutions holding the Live Oak Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Fort Baker Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.36% of the shares, roughly 1.47 Million LOAK shares worth $14.83 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.3% or 1.06 Million shares worth $10.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund. With 200000 shares estimated at $2.02 Million under it, the former controlled 1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 49.54 Thousand shares worth around $499.31 Thousand.

