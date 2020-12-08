In the latest trading session, 1,363,600 KE Holdings Inc.(NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.72 changing hands around $2.53 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $74.53 Billion. BEKE’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.68% off its 52-week high of $79.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.79, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.88% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 Million.

Analysts give the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BEKE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.53% per year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored