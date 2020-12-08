In the latest trading session, 1,774,372 G1 Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:GTHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.88 changing hands around -$0.58 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $680.26 Million. GTHX’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.5% off its 52-week high of $31.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.78% up since then. When we look at G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Analysts give the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GTHX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.88.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Although GTHX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.26- on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 11.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, meaning bulls need an upside of 179.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTHX’s forecast low is $21 with $82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +358.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.45% for it to hit the projected low.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.6%. The 2020 estimates are for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.74% of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 91.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.08%. There are 197 institutions holding the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.28% of the shares, roughly 4.29 Million GTHX shares worth $49.55 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 2.99 Million shares worth $34.5 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1756205 shares estimated at $19.3 Million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $11.73 Million.

