In the latest trading session, 1,367,154 Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CERE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.19 changing hands around $1.74 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.19 Billion. CERE’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.53% off its 52-week high of $18.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.64% up since then. When we look at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 227.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.66 Million.

Analysts give the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CERE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CERE’s forecast low is $17 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +4.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

