In the latest trading session, 2,734,919 B2Gold Corp.(NYSE:BTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.75 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.06 Billion. BTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.3% off its 52-week high of $7.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.43% up since then. When we look at B2Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.75 Million.

Analysts give the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. B2Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTG’s forecast low is $7.61 with $10.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.35% for it to hit the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $207.75 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that B2Gold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2018 will be $275.42 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 88.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.9%. The 2020 estimates are for B2Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by -45.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.8% per year.

BTG Dividends

The 2.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of B2Gold Corp. shares while 72.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.01%. There are 465 institutions holding the B2Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.85% of the shares, roughly 124.39 Million BTG shares worth $811Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 102.57 Million shares worth $668.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 59833875 shares estimated at $385.33 Million under it, the former controlled 5.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 4.54% of the shares, roughly 47.7 Million shares worth around $311.03 Million.

