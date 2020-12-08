In the latest trading session, 14,610,424 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.(NYSE:ITUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.07 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.12 Billion. ITUB’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.86% off its 52-week high of $9.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.48, which suggests the current value is an impressive 42.67% up since then. When we look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.76 Million.

Analysts give the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ITUB as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.15-1 on Monday, Dec 07 added 1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ITUB’s forecast low is $4.59 with $7.2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +6.25% over the past 6 months, a -52.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will drop -54.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.19 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $5.54 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.77 Billion and $3.13 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13%. The 2020 estimates are for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings to increase by 8.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.5% per year.

ITUB Dividends

The 0.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.71% per year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares while 22.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.26%. There are 420 institutions holding the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock share, with Harding Loevner LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 22.55% of the shares, roughly 201.44 Million ITUB shares worth $801.74 Million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.34% or 119.11 Million shares worth $474.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 77373311 shares estimated at $394.6 Million under it, the former controlled 8.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 5.68% of the shares, roughly 50.69 Million shares worth around $258.52 Million.

