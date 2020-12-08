In the latest trading session, 1,654,506 scPharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:SCPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.63 changing hands around -$3.11 or -0.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $153.68 Million. SCPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.97% off its 52-week high of $11.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 28.77% up since then. When we look at scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.94 Million.

Analysts give the scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SCPH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

Although SCPH has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -35.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.33-3 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 39.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 197.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 113.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCPH’s forecast low is $8 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +166.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.1% for it to hit the projected low.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.51% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 65.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.94%. There are 76 institutions holding the scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.56% of the shares, roughly 4.8 Million SCPH shares worth $35.74 Million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.02% or 3.83 Million shares worth $28.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. With 468694 shares estimated at $3.49 Million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 210.06 Thousand shares worth around $1.8 Million.

