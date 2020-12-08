In the latest trading session, 4,278,437 Kaixin Auto Holdings(NASDAQ:KXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.35 changing hands around -$0.55 or -0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $281.35 Million. KXIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -208.05% off its 52-week high of $13.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 90.8% up since then. When we look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.9 Million.

Analysts give the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KXIN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Although KXIN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -11.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.60-4 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 49.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 299.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 25.18 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 97.94% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.62%. There are 7 institutions holding the Kaixin Auto Holdings stock share, with CSS LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 140.66 Thousand KXIN shares worth $80.18 Thousand.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 100Thousand shares worth $57Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund. With 24684 shares estimated at $14.07 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 13.07 Thousand shares worth around $7.45 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored