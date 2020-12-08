In the latest trading session, 1,635,774 GigCapital2, Inc.(NYSE:GIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.79 changing hands around -$0.32 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $239.58 Million. GIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.33% off its 52-week high of $12.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 11.03% up since then. When we look at GigCapital2, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 474.65 Million.

Analysts give the GigCapital2, Inc. (GIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GIX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) trade information

Although GIX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.12- on Monday, Dec 07 added 11.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

GigCapital2, Inc. (GIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GigCapital2, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.23% of GigCapital2, Inc. shares while 66.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.57%. There are 48 institutions holding the GigCapital2, Inc. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.31% of the shares, roughly 1.63 Million GIX shares worth $16.53 Million.

Fir Tree Capital Management LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.82% or 1.07 Million shares worth $10.89 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 61579 shares estimated at $625.64 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 44.15 Thousand shares worth around $448.57 Thousand.

