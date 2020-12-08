In the latest trading session, 10,331,749 Gevo, Inc.(NASDAQ:GEVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.67 changing hands around -$0.14 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $199.78 Million. GEVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.25% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.46% up since then. When we look at Gevo, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.6 Million.

Analysts give the Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GEVO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gevo, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Although GEVO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.99 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 16.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 0.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 124.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEVO’s forecast low is $2.5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +199.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Gevo, Inc. earnings to increase by 59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.18% of Gevo, Inc. shares while 18.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.13%. There are 39 institutions holding the Gevo, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.86% of the shares, roughly 8.2 Million GEVO shares worth $8.2 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 627.6 Thousand shares worth $627.35 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind. With 7387246 shares estimated at $7.38 Million under it, the former controlled 6.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind held about 0.1% of the shares, roughly 116.16 Thousand shares worth around $116.12 Thousand.

