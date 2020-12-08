Analysts give the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Although DUO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.97- on Friday, Dec 04 added 32.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -80% over the past 6 months, a -140.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -22.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will rise +284.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $247.82 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $138.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $148.69 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 66.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by -774.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.72% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares while 0.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.04%. There are 4 institutions holding the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 12.55 Thousand DUO shares worth $86.23 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 560 shares worth $3.85 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 12551 shares estimated at $82.73 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 7.39 Thousand shares worth around $50.73 Thousand.

