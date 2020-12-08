In the latest trading session, 1,352,142 Designer Brands Inc.(NYSE:DBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.7 changing hands around $0.48 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $629.94 Million. DBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.17% off its 52-week high of $16.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.11% up since then. When we look at Designer Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 Million.

Analysts give the Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DBI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Designer Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Instantly DBI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.88-1 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 0.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.69, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DBI’s forecast low is $4.3 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -50.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Designer Brands Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.86% over the past 6 months, a -363.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Designer Brands Inc. will drop -171.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1060% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.8% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Designer Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 653.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.68% per year.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around December 09, 2020. The 10.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.85. It is important to note, however, that the 10.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.37% per year.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.79% of Designer Brands Inc. shares while 103.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.02%. There are 257 institutions holding the Designer Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.31% of the shares, roughly 10.54 Million DBI shares worth $57.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.08% or 6.51 Million shares worth $35.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 3599813 shares estimated at $15.59 Million under it, the former controlled 5.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 3.97% of the shares, roughly 2.56 Million shares worth around $13.92 Million.

