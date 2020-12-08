In the latest trading session, 8,861,081 Coty Inc.(NYSE:COTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.12 changing hands around -$0.33 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.46 Billion. COTY’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.72% off its 52-week high of $13.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.65, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.78% up since then. When we look at Coty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.56 Million.

Analysts give the Coty Inc. (COTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended COTY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Coty Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Although COTY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.86-9 on Friday, Dec 04 added 9.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 0.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.09, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COTY’s forecast low is $4 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coty Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.09% over the past 6 months, a -147.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coty Inc. will drop -70.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.44 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Coty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.19 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.35 Billion and $1.53 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Coty Inc. earnings to increase by 72.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.9% per year.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.49% of Coty Inc. shares while 45.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.08%. There are 398 institutions holding the Coty Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.35% of the shares, roughly 33.35 Million COTY shares worth $90.03 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.51% or 26.9 Million shares worth $72.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 8943067 shares estimated at $24.15 Million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 7.4 Million shares worth around $21.46 Million.

