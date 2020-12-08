In the latest trading session, 2,222,075 ReneSola Ltd(NYSE:SOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.91 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $305.32 Million. SOL’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.58% off its 52-week high of $9.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the current value is an impressive 85.62% up since then. When we look at ReneSola Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 Million.

Analysts give the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ReneSola Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Instantly SOL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.49-3 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 37.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is 0.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 506.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 198.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOL’s forecast low is $4 with $6.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.32% for it to hit the projected low.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ReneSola Ltd share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +396.97% over the past 6 months, a -94.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ReneSola Ltd will rise +108.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 111.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.41 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ReneSola Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $25.19 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.53 Million and $21.16 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.7%. The 2020 estimates are for ReneSola Ltd earnings to increase by 109.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ReneSola Ltd shares while 29.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.05%. There are 25 institutions holding the ReneSola Ltd stock share, with Shah Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 87.42% of the shares, roughly 14.07 Million SOL shares worth $29.12 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.52% or 888.6 Thousand shares worth $1.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

