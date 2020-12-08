In the latest trading session, 1,613,210 Progenity, Inc.(NASDAQ:PROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.5 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $164.5 Million. PROG’s current price is a discount, trading about -354.86% off its 52-week high of $15.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.08, which suggests the current value is an impressive 12% up since then. When we look at Progenity, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.53 Million.

Analysts give the Progenity, Inc. (PROG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PROG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Progenity, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.84.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 235.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PROG’s forecast low is $10 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +328.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Progenity, Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.94% of Progenity, Inc. shares while 69.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.64%. There are 55 institutions holding the Progenity, Inc. stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.92% of the shares, roughly 6.54 Million PROG shares worth $59Million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 433.68 Thousand shares worth $3.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Alger Fund-Small Cap Growth Fund and Alger Portfolios-Alger SmallCap Growth Portfolio. With 145873 shares estimated at $1.33 Million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Portfolios-Alger SmallCap Growth Portfolio held about 0.3% of the shares, roughly 141.68 Thousand shares worth around $1.28 Million.

