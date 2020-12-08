In the latest trading session, 52,301,224 NeuroMetrix, Inc.(NASDAQ:NURO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.83 changing hands around $1.68 or 0.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.31 Million. NURO’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.88% off its 52-week high of $6.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.85% up since then. When we look at NeuroMetrix, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 542.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 205.63 Million.

Analysts give the NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NURO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroMetrix, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Instantly NURO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 77.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.90-1 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 18.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 1.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is 1.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 165.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, meaning bulls need an upside of 1205.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NURO’s forecast low is $50 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1205.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1205.48% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62%. The 2020 estimates are for NeuroMetrix, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1% of NeuroMetrix, Inc. shares while 1.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.6%. There are 10 institutions holding the NeuroMetrix, Inc. stock share, with Wedbush Securities Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 34.84 Thousand NURO shares worth $59.23 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 15.95 Thousand shares worth $27.11 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 15945 shares estimated at $27.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 602 shares worth around $1.02 Thousand.

