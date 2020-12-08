In the latest trading session, 2,055,773 IGM Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:IGMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $72.92 changing hands around $10.36 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.24 Billion. IGMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.16% off its 52-week high of $89.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.36% up since then. When we look at IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 162.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 220.96 Million.

Analysts give the IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IGMS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

Instantly IGMS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 16.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $75.29- on Monday, Dec 07 added 3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) is 0.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IGMS’s forecast low is $68 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.75% for it to hit the projected low.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for IGM Biosciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.02% of IGM Biosciences, Inc. shares while 61.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.81%. There are 140 institutions holding the IGM Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.11% of the shares, roughly 3.43 Million IGMS shares worth $252.83 Million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.96% or 3.14 Million shares worth $232.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 412062 shares estimated at $30.41 Million under it, the former controlled 1.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 332.07 Thousand shares worth around $24.51 Million.

