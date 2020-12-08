In the latest trading session, 1,944,176 HUYA Inc.(NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.18 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.55 Billion. HUYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.65% off its 52-week high of $30.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.78, which suggests the current value is an impressive 38.58% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 Million.

Analysts give the HUYA Inc. (HUYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HUYA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. HUYA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.06- on Thursday, Dec 03 added 4.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.31 days.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HUYA Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +19.36% over the past 6 months, a 67.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -20.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HUYA Inc. will rise +28.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $471.82 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HUYA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $466.31 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $352.58 Million and $344.87 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for HUYA Inc. earnings to increase by 113.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.1% per year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.39% of HUYA Inc. shares while 106.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.73%. There are 281 institutions holding the HUYA Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 47.49% of the shares, roughly 8.19 Million HUYA shares worth $196.21 Million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 46.26% or 7.98 Million shares worth $191.11 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 5604327 shares estimated at $134.22 Million under it, the former controlled 32.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 26.38% of the shares, roughly 4.55 Million shares worth around $108.97 Million.

