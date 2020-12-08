Analysts give the Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GLBS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Globus Maritime Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Although GLBS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -29.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.86- on Friday, Dec 04 added 31.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 202.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20000, meaning bulls need an upside of 270170.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLBS’s forecast low is $20000 with $20000 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +270170.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 270170.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Globus Maritime Limited earnings to decrease by -682.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

