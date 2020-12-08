In the latest trading session, 1,624,752 GeoVax Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ:GOVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.24 changing hands around $0.5 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.35 Million. GOVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.8% off its 52-week high of $4.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 20.99% up since then. When we look at GeoVax Labs, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 244.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 731.96 Million.

Analysts give the GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GOVX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GeoVax Labs, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 18.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.39-4 on Monday, Dec 07 added 4.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 146.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOVX’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +146.91% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 146.91% for it to hit the projected low.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GeoVax Labs, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.08% of GeoVax Labs, Inc. shares while 22.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.14%. There are 7 institutions holding the GeoVax Labs, Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.31% of the shares, roughly 240.65 Thousand GOVX shares worth $767.69 Thousand.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.1% or 80Thousand shares worth $255.2 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

