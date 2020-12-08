In the latest trading session, 1,703,334 Ferroglobe PLC(NASDAQ:GSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.81 changing hands around -$0.16 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $306.18 Million. GSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.65% off its 52-week high of $2.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80.66% up since then. When we look at Ferroglobe PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Analysts give the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GSM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Although GSM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -8.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.22 on Friday, Dec 04 added 18.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 1.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 375.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 274.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -40.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSM’s forecast low is $0.9 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -50.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Ferroglobe PLC earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.79% of Ferroglobe PLC shares while 22.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.14%. There are 52 institutions holding the Ferroglobe PLC stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.58% of the shares, roughly 7.74 Million GSM shares worth $5.18 Million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 5.54 Million shares worth $3.71 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 2840355 shares estimated at $1.39 Million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 2.8 Million shares worth around $1.36 Million.

