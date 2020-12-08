In the latest trading session, 1,193,049 dMY Technology Group, Inc.(NYSE:DMYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.02 changing hands around $1.78 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $546.83 Million. DMYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.31% off its 52-week high of $19.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50% up since then. When we look at dMY Technology Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 810.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 698.79 Million.

Analysts give the dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DMYT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. dMY Technology Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) trade information

Instantly DMYT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.84 on Monday, Dec 07 added 4.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.98%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DMYT’s forecast low is $21 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.41% for it to hit the projected low.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for dMY Technology Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. shares while 66.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.54%. There are 64 institutions holding the dMY Technology Group, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 18.75% of the shares, roughly 4.31 Million DMYT shares worth $55.03 Million.

William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 1.35 Million shares worth $17.28 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1327052 shares estimated at $16.93 Million under it, the former controlled 5.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 4.1% of the shares, roughly 942.59 Thousand shares worth around $12.03 Million.

