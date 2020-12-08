In the latest trading session, 2,493,395 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.(NYSE:DKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.08 changing hands around $0.56 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.04 Billion. DKS’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.86% off its 52-week high of $63.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.46, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76% up since then. When we look at DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 Million.

Analysts give the DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended DKS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.2.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) trade information

Instantly DKS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $58.79- on Thursday, Dec 03 added 4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DKS’s forecast low is $56 with $80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -0.14% for it to hit the projected low.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +41.52% over the past 6 months, a 58.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will rise +66.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 141.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.02 Billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $1.98 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.61 Billion and $1.45 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.3%. The 2020 estimates are for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. earnings to increase by 3.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.83% per year.

DKS Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around March 08 – March 12, 2021. The 2.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.25. It is important to note, however, that the 2.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.13% per year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.19% of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. shares while 110.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.7%. There are 498 institutions holding the DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.24% of the shares, roughly 5.42 Million DKS shares worth $313.53 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.97% or 5.24 Million shares worth $303.25 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1754290 shares estimated at $101.54 Million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 1.7 Million shares worth around $96.08 Million.

