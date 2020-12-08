In the latest trading session, 2,219,420 Yunji Inc.(NASDAQ:YJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.74 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $581.75 Million. YJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -120.8% off its 52-week high of $6.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.05% up since then. When we look at Yunji Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 Million.

Analysts give the Yunji Inc. (YJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YJ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yunji Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Instantly YJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.45-2 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 20.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is 0.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.7 days.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Yunji Inc. earnings to increase by 26.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Yunji Inc. shares while 11.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.45%. There are 17 institutions holding the Yunji Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 87.43% of the shares, roughly 11.8 Million YJ shares worth $21.72 Million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 550Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 53213 shares estimated at $97.91 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 3.56 Thousand shares worth around $6.55 Thousand.

