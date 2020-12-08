In the latest trading session, 5,066,452 The Williams Companies, Inc.(NYSE:WMB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.29 changing hands around $0.69 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.03 Billion. WMB’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.43% off its 52-week high of $24.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.41, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.27% up since then. When we look at The Williams Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.84 Million.

Analysts give the The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended WMB as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Williams Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Instantly WMB is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.55- on Friday, Dec 04 added 1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WMB’s forecast low is $21 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.79% for it to hit the projected low.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Williams Companies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.21% over the past 6 months, a 8.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Williams Companies, Inc. will rise +29.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 165.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.76 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that The Williams Companies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.77 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.11 Billion and $1.91 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.6%. The 2020 estimates are for The Williams Companies, Inc. earnings to increase by 543.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The 7.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.6. It is important to note, however, that the 7.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.68% per year.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 88.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.56%. There are 1104 institutions holding the The Williams Companies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 114.74 Million WMB shares worth $2.25 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 110.88 Million shares worth $2.18 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 32300000 shares estimated at $634.7 Million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 28.03 Million shares worth around $550.7 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored