In the latest trading session, 1,353,961 Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:LYRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.32 changing hands around -$3.15 or -0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $119.26 Million. LYRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.05% off its 52-week high of $22. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 6.01% up since then. When we look at Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 96.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.01 Million.

Analysts give the Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LYRA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Although LYRA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -25.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.37- on Thursday, Dec 03 added 30.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5%, with the 5-day performance at -0.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 143.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26, meaning bulls need an upside of 178.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYRA’s forecast low is $24 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +200.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 157.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -170.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.1% per year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.39% of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 76.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.55%. There are 66 institutions holding the Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 24.93% of the shares, roughly 3.22 Million LYRA shares worth $36.03 Million.

Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 1.1 Million shares worth $12.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Invesco Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 142757 shares estimated at $1.91 Million under it, the former controlled 1.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1% of the shares, roughly 129.02 Thousand shares worth around $1.44 Million.

