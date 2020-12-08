In the latest trading session, 25,808,553 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.(NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.47 changing hands around $0.62 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $587.96 Million. SOLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.06% off its 52-week high of $13.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the current value is an impressive 88.09% up since then. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.04 Million.

Analysts give the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SOLO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $11.52 with $16.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +114.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 54.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to decrease by -126.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.02% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 5.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.18%. There are 39 institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.2% of the shares, roughly 1.36 Million SOLO shares worth $3.39 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 957.79 Thousand shares worth $2.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 1490103 shares estimated at $4.14 Million under it, the former controlled 4.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 35.75 Thousand shares worth around $89.01 Thousand.

